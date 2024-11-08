'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection day 7: Kartik Aaryan's film crosses Rs 150 crore nationwide

In a remarkable achievement at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has had a stellar first week following its release around Diwali. The horror-comedy, starring Kartik Aaryan, has shown impressive staying power throughout the weekdays, sustaining the momentum established during its blockbuster opening weekend. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's performance increases its potential for a strong lifetime gross.

On its seventh day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collected Rs 9.50 crore, marking an only 11% drop from its Wednesday earnings. This brings the film's total domestic net collection to Rs 158.25 crore, making it the fastest film of Kartik Aaryan's career to surpass the Rs 150-crore milestone. The film is projected to continue its successful run, likely crossing the Rs 200-crore mark in its second week.

The fil aked in Rs 35.5 crore on its opening day, Rs 37 crore on its day 2, Rs 33.5 crore on its day 3, Rs 18 crore on its day 4, Rs 14 crore on its day 5, and around Rs 10.5 crore on its day 6.

Additionally, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has performed well internationally, with estimates suggesting it will exceed $6 million (approximately Rs 50 crore) in overseas markets, although final figures are still pending.

A noteworthy aspect of the film's box office journey has been its competitive edge against Singham Again, a larger production that debuted on the same day. Despite this rivalry, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has steadily closed the gap in collections. On Thursday, it outperformed Singham Again, earning Rs 9.50 crore compared to the latter's Rs 8.75 crore. However, it still trails behind in total earnings by approximately Rs 15 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is now on course to enter the Rs 250 crore club of Bollywood movies at the worldwide box office. Moreover, the latest Kartik Aaryan film has also become one of the fastest Rs 200 crore grossers of all time.

The film has now joined the likes of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (6 days), KGF Chapter 2 (6 days), Gadar 2 (5 days), Stree 2 (5 days), Pathaan (4 days), Animal (4 days), and Jawan (4 days).

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment in the franchise, reuniting Aaryan with Vidya Balan, who appeared in the first film, as well as featuring prominent actors Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.