Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 9: Who will hit the ₹200-cr mark first?

In one of the closest box office battles of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are neck-and-neck as they close in on the coveted ₹200 crore mark.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has performed steadily, bringing in an estimated ₹15.50 crore on its ninth day, according to Sacnilk, raising its total to ₹183 crore in India net.

Related Articles

Just ₹2 crore short of Aaryan’s lifetime personal best with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this third installment has proven its staying power in theaters. With mixed reviews but steady audience interest, the horror-comedy is positioned well for a strong second weekend, making it likely to reach the ₹200 crore milestone soon.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn’s action-packed Singham Again has maintained a formidable pace. The film, which opened to a thunderous ₹43.5 crore on its first day, earned around ₹11.5 crore on its ninth day, pushing its overall tally to ₹192.5 crore in India net.

Devgn’s cop drama has shown impressive resilience, especially with high attendance on weekends, and the film now stands just ₹7.5 crore short of the 200-crore club. Singham Again has drawn in audiences with its strong action sequences and Devgn’s loyal fan base, who have kept it at the top of box office charts since day one.

The contrasting appeal of both films has fueled this box office duel, with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 leaning on Aaryan’s horror-comedy appeal and Singham Again benefiting from Devgn’s action legacy. The two blockbusters are competing not just for earnings but also for fan loyalty, as they drive crowds to theaters across the country.

Both productions are shaping up to leave a lasting mark in what could be one of the most talked-about box office face-offs this year.

With both films so close to the ₹200 crore benchmark, the next few days are crucial. Should they both cross the finish line this weekend, it would mark a rare one, solidifying the appeal of both films in vastly different genres.

All eyes are now on the box office to see who will emerge as the ultimate winner in this thrilling showdown.