Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection Day 8: So who is winning the race?

Both Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again have opened strong and continue to rack up impressive numbers, but when it comes to profitability, one is edging ahead. Here’s a closer look at how each film fared through Friday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee, scored an estimated ₹9 crore on its eighth day, bringing its total to ₹167.25 crore in India net.



Here’s the breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s box office journey so far:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹35.5 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹37 crore (+4.23%)

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹33.5 crore (-9.46%)

Day 4 (Monday): ₹18 crore (-46.27%)

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹14 crore (-22.22%)

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹10.75 crore (-23.21%)

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹9.5 crore (-11.63%)

Week 1 Total: ₹158.25 crore

Day 8 (Friday): ₹9 crore (early estimates)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has walked into Week 2 steady.



Singham Again



Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again stormed into theaters with a massive ₹43.5 crore opening. By its eighth day, Singham Again had earned an impressive ₹180.5 crore, showing its massive reach and widespread appeal.

With a larger production budget of ₹350 crore, Singham Again is certainly ambitious, and while it’s still building on its earnings, there’s anticipation for what’s to come in the weeks ahead as the film continues to resonate with fans.

So who is leading the profit race?

Although Singham Again boasts higher total earnings so far, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has taken an early lead in terms of profits, already surpassing its budget comfortably. Meanwhile, Singham Again, with its larger budget, is taking a longer route to profitability but is far from out of the running.

As both films continue drawing audiences, the race remains close, and fans are eagerly watching which film will emerge as the box office frontrunner in the coming weeks. For now, though, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is edging ahead in profitability, proving that the underdog can still be a winner in this thrilling box office duel.