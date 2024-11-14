Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 13: Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy, Ajay Devgn's cop drama in close fight, here's who's winning

Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer cop drama Singham Again are in a close fight to make it big at the domestic box office. Both the films are now eyeing the Rs 250 crore mark in India.

So who's winning the fight at the ticket counters? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 or BB3 raked in Rs 158.25 crore during its first week at the ticket counters.

Related Articles

The horror comedy went onto rake in Rs 9.25 crore on its second Friday, Rs 15.5 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 16 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 5 crore on its second Monday, Rs 4.25 crore on its second Tuesday, and around Rs 3.85 crore on its second Wednesday.

With this, BB3 raked in Rs 212.10 crore at the India box office as of its second Wednesday. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had an overall theatrical occupancy of 13.05 per cent on Wednesday, as per film trade portal Sacnilk

Singham Again mopped up a total of Rs 173 crore in its first week at the domestic box office.

The film went onto collect Rs 8 crore on its second Friday, Rs 12.25 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 13.5 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 4.25 crore on its second Monday, Rs 3.5 crore on its second Tuesday, and around Rs 3.15 crore on its second Wednesday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection hit Rs 217.65 crore. Singham Again had an overall theatrical occupancy of 11.82 per cent on Wednesday.

So far, Singham Again or Singham 3 is winning the box office clash before Suriya and Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva hits the theatres. Kanguva's release is expected to impact the box office stride of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The upcoming Suriya film has made a total of Rs 10.16 crore in its advance bookings for the opening day. According to film critic Ramesh Bala, the film is likely to have a great opening at the Indian box office.

Bala told India Today that the film will mint roughly Rs 25 crore in Tamil Nadu and around Rs 40 crore in India. With this, the film could take an opening of Rs 60-70 crore globally, he said.

(With inputs from Janani K)