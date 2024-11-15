Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office collection day 14: Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn films hold their own after Kanguva release

Kartik Aaryan-led horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's latest cop drama Singham Again have held their ground at the India box office after Suriya-starrer Kanguva hit the theatres on Thursday.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are likely to cross the Rs 250 crore milestone soon in India. BB3 made a total of Rs 158.25 crore during its week 1 at the domestic box office.

The film went onto mint Rs 9.25 crore on its second Friday, Rs 15.5 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 16 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 5 crore on its second Monday, Rs 4.25 crore on its second Tuesday, Rs 3.85 crore on its second Wednesday and around Rs 4 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stands at Rs 216.10 crore as of its 14th day. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 20.58 per cent across its Hindi shows, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

The latest Ajay Devgn film minted a total of Rs 173 crore in its first week at the box office.

Singham Again went onto rake in Rs 8 crore on its second Friday, Rs 12.25 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 13.5 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 4.25 crore on its second Monday, Rs 3.5 crore on its second Tuesday, Rs 3 crore on its second Wednesday and around Rs 3 crore on its second Thursday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection reached Rs 220.50 crore. The film logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 17.90 per cent across its Hindi shows on Thursday.

Suriya's pan-India outing Kanguva had a solid opening at the Indian box office despite getting mixed reviews from moviegoers and critics alike.

Kanguva raked in around Rs 22 crore on its opening day at the India box office. The film logged decent occupancy across its Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam shows.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again released in theatres on November 1 whereas Kanguva hit the theatres on November 14.