Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again box office Day 16: Kartik Aaryan and Ajay Devgn's fight reaches Sunday climax. Who will win?

The box office race between Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again has taken an unexpected turn, with Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy edging closer to surpassing Ajay Devgn’s action-packed Singham Again.



Released together on November 1, Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, initially led the race with a stronger opening weekend.



However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has steadily closed the gap, pulling in higher daily collections by the end of week one.

On its third Saturday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 brought in around Rs 4.75 crore, outpacing Singham Again, which earned about Rs 3.25 crore. This push has brought Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to a cumulative total of Rs 225.15 crore, just shy of Singham Again’s Rs 226.5 crore, as per Sacnilk. With Sunday’s figures expected to roll in, the Kartik Aaryan-led thriller could soon overtake its action rival.

While Singham Again has dominated the Mumbai circuit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has shown stronger performance across other regions, allowing it to gain a competitive edge.



The entry of a new release, The Sabarmati Report, made a mark with a decent opening, yet Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have retained their hold on the box office, especially with the Diwali season boosting cinema attendance.

With just a crore separating the two, all eyes are on the weekend box office reports to see if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 can finally clinch the top spot in this neck-and-neck race.

This competition is part of a larger year of box office hits. Topping the 2024 charts so far is Stree 2, which has collected a record-breaking Rs 800 crore worldwide, with Rs 598 crore coming from its Hindi release alone.



Kalki 2898 AD, a South Indian hit featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, ranks second with Rs 293 crore from its Hindi version. Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 occupy the third and fourth spots, respectively, with Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter rounding out the top five with a total of Rs 212 crore.