Kanguva box office collection Day 3: Friday setback puts Suriya’s big-budget gamble on edge. What's stalling its run?

Despite being one of the most anticipated Tamil releases, “Kanguva,” starring Suriya, is struggling to keep its momentum at the box office.



After a promising start on Thursday with a Rs 24 crore opening, the film plummeted to Rs 9.25 crore on Friday—a troubling 61% drop that stunned industry insiders and fans alike.



By Saturday, the numbers only inched up to Rs 9.50 crore, bringing its three-day domestic total to Rs 42.75 crore, as reported by Sacnilk.

For a film made on a reported budget of Rs 350 crore and marketed as a cinematic spectacle, these figures fall drastically short of expectations. Even with Sunday collections projected to push the total past the Rs 50 crore mark, industry watchers are cautious. This benchmark, typically a sign of strong performance, is an ominous signal for a high-budget film like “Kanguva,” especially after such a severe day-two drop.

“Kanguva,” directed by Siva and featuring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in key roles, has faced mixed reviews. A recurring complaint has been the film's overpowering sound, with audiences describing the audio levels as excessive. Multiple reports indicate that certain scenes breached the 100-decibel mark, a factor that has deterred viewers. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty joined the conversation, publicly criticizing the production team for “innumerable last-minute changes” that he believes impacted the sound quality.

Producer K.E. Gnanavel Raja responded to the backlash, acknowledging the complaints in a statement from Chennai. Raja expressed hope that the film’s reception might improve over time, but for now, the lukewarm response leaves the future of “Kanguva” in theaters uncertain.

While “Kanguva” grapples with its challenges, its underperformance is proving advantageous for another release, “Amaran,” a biographical drama starring Sivakarthikeyan. With no other major Tamil releases currently in theaters, “Amaran” has an opportunity to capitalize on “Kanguva’s” lackluster momentum, drawing audiences who may have otherwise opted for Suriya’s high-profile project.

As “Kanguva” enters its crucial early weeks, its fate depends on whether it can overcome these hurdles or if it will continue to struggle against the weight of its budget and expectations.