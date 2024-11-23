scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TRENDING
Box Office
Kanguva box office collection Day 9: Fantasy thriller struggles to hit Rs 100 crore, reports suggest Suriya may compensate studio

Feedback

Kanguva box office collection Day 9: Fantasy thriller struggles to hit Rs 100 crore, reports suggest Suriya may compensate studio

In a bid to salvage the situation, reports suggest Suriya is considering a pay cut or even returning a portion of his fee. There’s also talk of him committing to a lower-budget project for Studio Green to help offset the deficit.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
After an extended eight-weekend run, the film has managed just ₹64.30 crore, a figure that doesn’t come close to its colossal ₹300 crore budget. After an extended eight-weekend run, the film has managed just ₹64.30 crore, a figure that doesn’t come close to its colossal ₹300 crore budget.

Suriya’s Kanguva, once touted as a cinematic spectacle, is now a cautionary tale at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film’s Day 9 earnings on November 22 plummeted to a meager ₹0.61 crore—a staggering 68% drop from Thursday’s ₹1.9 crore. 

After an extended eight-weekend run, the film has managed just ₹64.30 crore, a figure that doesn’t come close to its colossal ₹300 crore budget.

Related Articles

The financial fallout is immense. Studio Green, the production house behind the magnum opus, is reportedly staring at massive losses. In a bid to salvage the situation, reports suggest Suriya is considering a pay cut or even returning a portion of his fee. There’s also talk of him committing to a lower-budget project for Studio Green to help offset the deficit.

Adding salt to the wound, Kanguva faced stiff competition from other Tamil releases, particularly Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, which continued to dominate box office sales. Despite being packed with high production values, a star-studded cast, and a massive marketing blitz, Kanguva struggled to resonate with audiences, drawing mixed-to-negative reviews.

For Suriya, the aftermath extends beyond Kanguva. His ambitious Bollywood debut project, Karna, helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and planned as a ₹350 crore two-part epic, has reportedly been shelved. Industry sources attribute the decision to the financial concerns stemming from Kanguva’s poor performance.

Meanwhile, fans received a glimmer of hope with the announcement of a Kanguva sequel. Scheduled for a 2026 release, the follow-up will feature Suriya’s brother, Karthi, as the antagonist. However, whether the sequel can erase the disappointment of the original remains to be seen.

On the career front, Suriya is gearing up for Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and co-starring Pooja Hegde, as well as Suriya 45 with RJ Balaji, backed by music maestro AR Rahman.

Published on: Nov 23, 2024, 7:44 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement