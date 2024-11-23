Kanguva box office collection Day 9: Fantasy thriller struggles to hit Rs 100 crore, reports suggest Suriya may compensate studio

Suriya’s Kanguva, once touted as a cinematic spectacle, is now a cautionary tale at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film’s Day 9 earnings on November 22 plummeted to a meager ₹0.61 crore—a staggering 68% drop from Thursday’s ₹1.9 crore.

After an extended eight-weekend run, the film has managed just ₹64.30 crore, a figure that doesn’t come close to its colossal ₹300 crore budget.

The financial fallout is immense. Studio Green, the production house behind the magnum opus, is reportedly staring at massive losses. In a bid to salvage the situation, reports suggest Suriya is considering a pay cut or even returning a portion of his fee. There’s also talk of him committing to a lower-budget project for Studio Green to help offset the deficit.

Adding salt to the wound, Kanguva faced stiff competition from other Tamil releases, particularly Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran, which continued to dominate box office sales. Despite being packed with high production values, a star-studded cast, and a massive marketing blitz, Kanguva struggled to resonate with audiences, drawing mixed-to-negative reviews.

For Suriya, the aftermath extends beyond Kanguva. His ambitious Bollywood debut project, Karna, helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and planned as a ₹350 crore two-part epic, has reportedly been shelved. Industry sources attribute the decision to the financial concerns stemming from Kanguva’s poor performance.

Meanwhile, fans received a glimmer of hope with the announcement of a Kanguva sequel. Scheduled for a 2026 release, the follow-up will feature Suriya’s brother, Karthi, as the antagonist. However, whether the sequel can erase the disappointment of the original remains to be seen.

On the career front, Suriya is gearing up for Suriya 44, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and co-starring Pooja Hegde, as well as Suriya 45 with RJ Balaji, backed by music maestro AR Rahman.