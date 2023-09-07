Blockbuster loading! 25 lakh tickets of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' sold so far, says BookMyShow

The highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Jawan', which released on Thursday has sold 25 lakh tickets so far, including 16 lakh tickets sold just in advance booking, according to ticket booking portal BookMyShow, indicating the strong run the film is set to have in the opening weekend .

The film’s probable blockbuster performance at the box office, coming after back-to-back hits such as Gadar 2 and OMG 2, will mark a much-needed reversal in fortunes of Hindi box office performance as the language has been the slowest to recover theatrically.

“The highly anticipated film Jawan is off to a roaring start, clocking a mammoth 2.5 million tickets sold so far, highlighting the unprecedented excitement around the film. At 1.6 million, the film’s advance sales are the highest ever for a Shah Rukh Khan film, setting the stage for a blockbuster run for the film,” said Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, in a press note.

Dubbed versions of the multi-starrer film, which is loaded with talent from the Tamil film industry, have also been released in Tamil and Telugu. The movie, directed by Atlee, features two A-listers Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara as well as has music by Anirudh -- all from what is known as ‘Kollywood’.

“What is interesting to note is that the Hindi language version of the film has specifically seen tremendous interest from markets across South and East India such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai even as other metros and non-metros across the country including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Coimbatore and Bhubaneswar are propelling the pace for advance sales,” said Saksena.

He added that the entire realm of the film, including the cast, director, storyline, cinematography, music and overall treatment, bears a strong imprint of South Indian influence. “Given this context, it's truly heartening to observe that Hindi has been embraced as the preferred language, driven by its mass appeal and popularity.”

Further, much like Gadar2, the film is having a strong run at single screens as well. “Ticket sales for Jawan at single screen theatres alone has contributed a significant 36% of sales on BookMyShow so far. The recent triumph of Gadar 2, primarily propelled by its performance in single-screen cinemas shows how critical this factor can be to permeate to smaller towns and cities,” said Saksena.

This is a much-needed relief for single screens which have been starved of mass entertainers in Hindi for several years, paving the way for last year’s blockbuster success of Hindi-dubbed south Indian films theatrically even in the Hindi speaking belts.

