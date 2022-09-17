Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Alia, Ranbir's film earns Rs 8.25 cr on Day 8, set to enter Rs 200 crore club

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer fantasy action-adventure film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has managed to gross around Rs 8.25 crore nett on its second Friday and is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club by the end of its second weekend.

Ayan Mukerji-directed movie minted nearly Rs 8 crore nett on Thursday at the domestic box office, according to BoxOfficeIndia.com. Brahmastra's growth in the collection is also attributed to limited competition in cinemas.

The movie has raked in Rs 170 crore in its first week of release. The movie has grossed Rs 150 crore from the Hindi version and around Rs 20 crore from the South Indian market.

So far, the movie's Hindi version has made more than Rs 154 crore nett. The film also managed to earn around up to Rs 50 lakh nett in other languages - English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam - taking the total to Rs 173 crore nett in all languages.

Apart from Hindi, the movie's maximum contribution is mainly from Telugu language, which stands at over Rs 15 crore nett.

In addition to this, Brahmastra is also likely to surpass Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and become the second highest-grossing film of 2022 after Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files, according to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also plays an extended cameo in the movie.

'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' was made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore and was released in English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. It has also recorded advance bookings worth over Rs 18 crore. Brahmastra has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Disney.

The producers have also announced the title for the second film in the Astraverse universe, which will be called 'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev'. While it has still not been revealed who will play 'Dev' in the second part, there have been speculations that either Hrithik Roshan or Ranveer Singh could play the lead role in the film.

The first film in the trilogy, which establishes Dev's character, makes way for an intriguing story around him in the second one.

In Brahmastra Part 1, Ranbir Kapoor plays the character of Shiva, a DJ who learns about his strange connection with fire and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra - a supernatural weapon claimed to be able to destroy the universe. On the other hand, Mouni Roy's character Junoon, the queen of dark forces, is on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.