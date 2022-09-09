Brahmastra box office Day 1 collection: The Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starrer likely to earn Rs 35 crore

The Ranbir Kapoor–Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is out in the theatres, and has opened well across the country and abroad. Despite mixed reviews, experts feel that the movie may ultimately end the dry spell of Bollywood, and might earn a whopping Rs 35 crore on the opening day.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is the first part of the trilogy set in the astraverse based on ancient Indian astras. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in significant roles. The movie, which was made on a mega budget of Rs 410 crore, has been directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar. Bahubali director SS Rajamouli has supervised the VFX and special effects. The movie has Kapoor as Shiva, Bhat as Isha, Bachchan as Guruji, and Roy as the antagonist. The movie also stars actor Shah Rukh Khan, who has played the role of Vanarastra.

Also read: Bollywood's Brahmastra: What's at stake for whom in this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

First day, all shows

A report by BoxOfficeIndia.com stated that the mythological sci-fi has seen 40-50 per cent occupancy during morning shows, which is the highest for any Hindi film since the pandemic. A few trade analysts said that the movie might see a greater audience in the evening as the weekend will start and Ganesha Visarjan will also be over.

A report in the industry tracking website Sacnilk said that the earnings could touch Rs 33 crore or more by the end of all the shows.

Brahmastra had strong pre-bookings, and many trade analysts had predicted that the movie earn something between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore, or even more on Day 1 across India. As per media reports, almost one million tickets were sold by Thursday night in advance bookings.

Earlier in the day, film critic Sumit Kadel said that Brahmastra is set to earn Rs 35 crore.

Said this on 13 july and it will come true.. #Brahmastra https://t.co/T3fZf3Onpx — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 9, 2022

It is to be noted that this year the only Bollywood movie that earned a double digit figure on Day 1 was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The Kartik Aaryan film earned Rs 14 crore on day one, the most by a Hindi film in 2022.

Mixed reviews

Despite seeing a strong start with the advanced bookings, the film earned mixed reviews on Day 1. While a few reviewers called it a superhit attempt with outstanding visual effects, others termed it as all pomp and show with no substance.

Also read: Brahmastra review: VFX-heavy Ranbir-Alia starrer unfolds a grand vision

Film critic Sumit Kadel called it a visual extravaganza, but trade expert Taran Adarsh differed and said that the movie was ‘disappointing’. Even netizens were divided on the movie and thought a better job could have been done.