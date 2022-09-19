Brahmastra Part One: Shiva box office day 10: Ranbir-Alia film enters Rs 200 cr club domestically

Ayan Mukerji-directorial fantasy action film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has collected around Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office ten days after its theatrical release. The film minted anywhere between Rs 16.25 crore to Rs 17.25 crore on its second Sunday at the box office. With this feat, the film can enter the Rs 250 crore club around its third weekend.

Multiplex chains like PVR (Rs 46.15 crore), INOX (Rs 32.73 crore), Cinepolis (Rs 17.89 crore) and Miraj Cinemas (Rs 5.31 crore) have contributed a lion’s share to the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film’s box office numbers, according to entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

On its second Saturday, Brahmastra collected between Rs 15.25 crore to Rs 16.25 crore, taking the total box office collections to Rs 197 crore. It also crossed the records of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and went onto become the second highest grossing Hindi film after the Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files. Of the Rs 197 crore, it raked in Rs 177 crore from Hindi belt and Rs 20 crore from the South Indian markets.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna talked about when and why he said yes for doing the Ayan Mukerji-directorial. The veteran actor, known for Hindi movies like Criminal and Khuda Gawah, told news agency PTI, “ When I was told what Ayan wants me to play a role in his film, I said sure but what am I going to be doing in a film like that? And I won’t do it if it doesn’t work for me. It is not about the length, it has to work for me in my heart.”

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva focuses on Shiva, who is part of a grand scheme of things but is unaware of it. The movie revolves around his discovery of the astras or supernatural weapons, the Brahmansh, a group of individuals who wield these astras, the most powerful astra Brahmastra and and his role in the battle to get the Brahmastra under control. The film features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

Also read: Brahmastra Box Office Collection: Alia, Ranbir's film earns Rs 8.25 cr on Day 8, set to enter Rs 200 crore club

Also read: 'Brahmastra' box office: Ranbir-Alia fantasy-action film breaches Rs 300 cr mark worldwide