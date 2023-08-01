'Bro' box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film inches closer to Rs 70 crore in India 

‘Bro’ box office update: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer supernatural fantasy film Bro is inching closer to the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office. Bro raked in Rs 30.05 crore on its opening day, Rs 17.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 16.90 crore on its first Sunday and around Rs 5 crore on its first Monday, as per initial estimates. With this, the film’s total collections reached Rs 69 crore as of Monday. The Pawan Kalyan registered occupancy of 24.32 per cent in its Telugu shows on July 31, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s Bro and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani were among the top 10 performers at the UK-Ireland box office during the weekend, as per film trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan. While Bro raked in over 1,07,49,000 British pounds, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani minted around 3,70,88,000 British pounds at the UK-Ireland box office.

#BroTheAvatar £107.49k at 10th and #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani £370.88k at 7th place for opening weekend 28-30 July at the UK - Ireland Box Office.



These are the only two films to enter the Top 10 list. pic.twitter.com/mwT3izjOxr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 31, 2023

Bro had crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in terms of worldwide box office collection during its first weekend. It was the sixth Pawan Kalyan film to do so after Bheemla Nayak (2022), Vakeel Sahab (2021), Katamarayudu (2017), Sardar Gabbar Singh (2016), and Attarintiki Daredi (2013).

Directed by Samuthirakani and written by Trivikram Srinivas, the latest Pawan Kalyan film is centered on the concept of life after death. The film is the official Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Vinodhaya Sitham has also been directed by Samuthirakani and features Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah in lead roles.

Bro, on the other hand, features Pawan Kalyan as the God of Time or Titan and Sai Dharam Tej as Markandeyulu or Mark. Mark meets with an accident and gets a second chance at life. The film also features Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, and Surya Sreenivas in pivotal roles. Bro released in theatres alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on July 28.

