‘Bro’ box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide; joins Bheemla Nayak, Vakeel Sahab 

‘Bro’ box office update: Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej-starrer supernatural fantasy film Bro has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in its first weekend. The film collected Rs 48.09 crore on its first day, Rs 27.61 crore on its second day, and Rs 25.84 crore on its third day, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. With this, the film’s total worldwide box office collections reached Rs 101.54 crore.

Bro is sixth Pawan Kalyan film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Other Pawan Kalyan films that have achieved this feat are Bheemla Nayak, Vakeel Sahab, Katamarayudu, Sardar Gabbar Singh, and Attarintiki Daredi.

Bro is also among the top 10 Indian movies at the North America box office. The latest Pawan Kalyan film made around $215,000 in the market. Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ($1.40 million), Mani Ratnam’s PS2 ($1 million), Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer romcom Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ($442,000), Prabhas’ Adipurush ($315,000), Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya ($308,000), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan ($304,000), Thala Ajith’s Thunivu ($278,000), Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu ($250,000), and Nani’s Dasara ($263,000).

Domestically, the film is inching closer towards the Rs 75 crore mark. The latest Pawan Kalyan film made around Rs 71 crore within four days of its release. Bro earned Rs 30.05 crore on its opening day, Rs 17.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 16.90 crore on its first Sunday, and around Rs 7 crore on its first Monday. The film had total box office occupancy of 17.61 per cent in its Telugu shows as of Monday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film has an IMDb rating of 9/10 and an audience score of 81 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Samuthirakani, the film is centered on an arrogant man who gets a chance to correct his mistakes after his death. The film features Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju in significant roles. Bro released in theatres on July 28 alongside Alia Bhatt’s latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

