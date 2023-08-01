‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 4: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film earns Rs 53.40 crore  

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ earnings: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was hit by Monday blues after having a great weekend at the box office. The latest Alia Bhatt film raked in around Rs 7.5 crore on its first Monday, taking its total box office business to around Rs 53.40 crore, according to initial estimates.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made Rs 11.10 crore on its opening day, Rs 16.05 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 18.75 crore on its first Sunday, and around Rs 7.50 crore on its first Monday. The film had an overall occupancy of 18.02 per cent in its Hindi shows as of Monday, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The film also had a great weekend at the international box office as it mopped $4 million in terms of gross collections, making it the second biggest opening for a Hindi film in international markets. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the second film to cross 50,000 Euros in Germany in its first weekend after the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel.

#RRKPK Overseas Biz Update -



Film Grossed $4M at the International Market over the first weekend which is Second Highest Opener for a hindi film in 2023.



Post pandemic #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani is the 2nd film to hit more than EUR 50K in Germany after Pathaan (First Weekend )… pic.twitter.com/6Q76Z5U8t3 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 31, 2023

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a four-star rating and a one-word review of “terrific”. Adarsh hailed the latest Karan Johar directorial as a “well-packaged entertainer that encompasses drama, emotions, romance, and music seamlessly”. He also backed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s performances in the film and said that it “has merits to emerge as a success story”.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has an audience score of 75 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb rating of 6.9/10. The film marks Karan Johar’s comeback to the director’s seat after over seven years since he last helmed the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is centered on a flamboyant Punjabi man and a Bengali journalist who fall in love with each other and decide to get married but are met with opposition from their families. In an attempt to tackle their families’ opposition, the two decide to stay with each other’s families for three months before getting married.

The film features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Aamir Bashir in significant roles. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on July 28.

Also Read: Hollywood comes to the rescue of Indian theatres in July, Bollywood’s woes continue

Also Read: ‘Bro’ box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan-starrer crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide; joins Bheemla Nayak, Vakeel Sahab

Also Read: ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ box office collection day 3: Alia Bhatt-starrer inches closer to Rs 50 crore

Also Read: ‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer’ box office collection day 10: Cillian Murphy-led biopic to cross Rs 100 crore soon in India