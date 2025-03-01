Chhaava box office: Vicky Kaushal's film smashes Pushpa 2’s hold, dominates with ₹563.79 cr haul

Chhaava has surged past expectations at the box office, making ₹412.50 crore net in India within just 15 days. The film’s domestic gross now stands at ₹485.79 crore, while its worldwide total has reached ₹563.79 crore.



In doing so, Chhaava has outperformed major Bollywood releases, surpassing Stree 2’s lifetime domestic collection of ₹389.35 crore and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s ₹311.35 crore.

It has also dethroned Pushpa 2’s state record of ₹250 crore in Maharashtra, emerging as the region’s highest-grossing film. However, on a global scale, Pushpa 2 still holds the edge with ₹857.15 crore worldwide, compared to Chhaava’s ₹563.79 crore.

Vicky Kaushal’s rise as a box office force has been cemented with Chhaava’s record-breaking run. The film’s opening ₹31 crore marked the biggest Bollywood debut of 2025 and the highest of his career.

It raked in ₹219.25 crore in its first week alone,

The film’s success can be attributed to several factors. Chhaava tells the tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a revered historical figure. Particularly in Maharashtra, its cultural significance played a pivotal role in its box office dominance. Kaushal’s portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj was widely praised for its intensity and authenticity.

Despite being made on a controlled budget of ₹140 crore, Chhaava delivered grand visuals and epic battle sequences that captivated audiences. The film’s big-screen spectacle was a key factor in its widespread appeal. From its promotional campaign to its strong word-of-mouth reception, Chhaava effectively connected with audiences across urban and rural regions. Positive reviews and sustained buzz ensured its box office momentum remained steady.

Chhaava now holds the title of Bollywood’s highest-grossing historical film, surpassing major period dramas like Padmaavat (₹560 crore worldwide), Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (₹269.75 crore net in India), Bajirao Mastani (₹183.75 crore net in India), and Kesari (₹152 crore net in India).

Its Indian gross of ₹485.52 crore and ₹80.50 crore overseas earnings have pushed it past Tiger Zinda Hai (₹562.12 crore gross) and within reach of Bollywood megahits like KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi version) and Sultan.