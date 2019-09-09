Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 3: Sushant Singh, Shraddha Kapoor's film takes massive jump on Sunday

Chhichhore Box Office Collection: Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's latest offering Chhichhore has witnessed a huge surge in footfall on Sunday. Helmed by, Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore is a college drama film, which released on Friday, September 6. The film opened well with a collection with Rs 7.32 crore. But, on Saturday, Chhichhore jumped of 67 per cent from Day 1 and took the film's overall tally after two days to Rs 19.57 crore. On Saturday, Chhichhore collected Rs 12.25 crore, reported trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh. As per early estimates, on Sunday the film earned between Rs 15 to 16 crore taking the net collection to Rs 35 crore in its first weekend.

The film stars Varun Sharma, Naveen Polishetty and Prateik Babbar. Chhichhore revolves around the life of seven friends -- from youth to adulthood. Sushant Singh plays a college student Anni and Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of Maya. In the film, Sushant Singh is part of a gang of friends, who get separated after college and the reunite in a hospital when one of them meets with an accident.

Chhichhore has largely received positive reviews from film critics. Taran Adarsh has given three and half starts to the film and has appreciated Sushant, Shraddha and Varun's performances.

Chhichhore is competing with Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas film Saaho at the box office. The Hindi version of Saaho is performing well in North India. The film has finished a week at the box office and has raked in nearly Rs 130 crore at the box office.

