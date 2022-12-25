Cirkus box office collection Day 2: Ranveer Singh's film continues to underperform with Rs 12.65 cr

Rohit Shetty's Cirkus is off to a dull start at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film reportedly managed to bag Rs 12.65 crore, two days after it was released in the cinemas. The film was released on Friday, December 23.

The film managed to rake in Rs 6.25 crore on its opening day, as per trade expert Taran Adarsh. Meanwhile, the movie earned Rs 6.40 crore on day 2, taking the total to Rs 12.65 crore. The film now has its hope pinned on Christmas Day.

"#Cirkus continues to send shock waves… After a dismal start on Day 1, the biz is flat on Day 2… #Maharashtra and #Gujarat - the prime markets of #RohitShetty movies - remain low… All eyes on Day 3 [#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz," Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

[#Christmas]… Fri 6.25 cr, Sat 6.40 cr+. Total: ₹ 12.65 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/Ix02PbCYUJ December 25, 2022

It must be noted that critics and moviegoers slammed the movie on Twitter soon after it hit the theatres on Friday.

Taran Adarsh said the movie lacked "spark". "Lacks entertainment and humour you associate with a #RohitShetty film… Has some funny moments [second half], but the spark is missing. #CirkusReview," he stated.

Meanwhile, analyst Komal Nahta, in his review underlined that hardly any actor has been able to shine, and that’s because the script is insipid.

"On the whole, Cirkus is a poor fare and will not be able to make any mark at the ticket windows. For its canvas and budget, it will do below-average business at the box-office," he wrote in his review.

Cirkus is adapted from William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors.

The Rohit Shetty directorial stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Siddhartha Jadhav, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles. It also has cameo appearances from Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. The film has been jointly backed by Rohit Shetty Productionz and T-Series Films.

