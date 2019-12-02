'Priyanka Chopra zindabad!' Congress leader mixes up Priyanka Gandhi's name

A video of a senior Congress leader has gone viral in social media after he made a blunder in a rally in Delhi. Former MLA Surender Kumar, while addressing a rally in Delhi on December 1, mixed up the names of Priyanka Gandhi and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra.

In the video, the Congress leader, Surender Kumar, can be heard shouting and urging the crowd to repeat after him: "Sonia Gandhi zindabad, Congress party zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad, Priyanka Chopra zindabad."