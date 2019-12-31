Dabangg 3 box office collection Day 11: Salman Khan's film gets weaker; collects Rs 140 crore

Dabangg 3 box office collection: The box office collection of Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has gone down across several multiplexes in its second week due to the release of Akshay-Kareena starrer Good Newwz, according to film analyst Taran Adarsh. However, the film may see some improvement during New Year holidays.

The third instalment of superhit franchise -- Dabangg -- has minted Rs 140 crore (approximately) till now. Dabangg 3 collected Rs 24.50 crore, Rs 24.75 crore and Rs 31.90 crore on its Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3, respectively. Overall, Dabangg 3 minted Rs 81.15 crore in its opening weekend. However, its box office collection dipped to Rs 11.25 crore in its second weekend.



#Dabangg3 goes down in Week 2... Biz at multiplexes hit due to #GoodNewwz... Single screens better, not great... Might benefit due to #NewYear celebrations... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 3.25 cr, Sun 4.50 cr. Total: 137.80 cr. #India biz. Note: All versions. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 30, 2019

The boxofficeindia.com noted that film Dabangg 3 saw 85 per cent drop in its second weekend as compared to its first weekend collection.

Dabangg 3 has remained below-average at the box office. The film's box office business was largely got affected due to numerous protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Large number of curfews in Uttar Pradesh and shutdown of public transportation in various parts of the country impacted the box office business of Dabangg 3 severely.

Dabangg 3 is currently facing Good Newwz at the box office. The Raj Mehta's directorial film has also affected the growth of Dabangg 3. Good Newwz, in its first-four days has earned roughly Rs 75-78 crore.

With this performance of Dabangg 3, it is most likely the film will not even breach Rs 150 crore mark by the time it enters into its third week.

