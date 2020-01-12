Darbar Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's film in its own league; dominates overseas markets

Darbar box office: Rajinikanth's latest movie has hit the ball out of the park in both domestic and overseas markets. The superstar's movie performed exceptionally well despite its clash with two big Bollywood releases - Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Darbar's box office collection is perhaps a given, considering Rajinikanth's fan following.

Darbar's box office collection in the US shows the command Rajinikanth has in the overseas markets. Darbar crossed the $1 million mark in the US on Saturday. It became Rajinikanth's 9th $1 million movie in the US. It had wrapped up Day 3 in the US with $274,883.

In Australia, Darbar made A$366,861 in three days, while it made NZ$43,770 in New Zealand in the same period.

In India too, Darbar has performed very well. The movie made Rs 32 crore on its opening day. According to reports, it made Rs 18.30 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, including Rs 2 crore in Chennai. In Bengaluru, Darbar's box office collection is set to touch Rs 10 crore in three days.

Despite its clash with Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Darbar has the tide in its favour.

However, Lyca Productions that has bankrolled Darbar said in a statement that it is removing a few controversial scenes. In a statement, the production house said, "In Darbar, particular words and dialogues having references to prisoners or inmates going out of jail or prison during their imprisonment term was only included with an intention of providing entertainment to the audience and is not intended to refer to any specific individual or to offend anyone. However, since some of those particular words seemed to have hurt some people, we have hereby decided to remove the same from the film."

A character can be seen taking a jibe at a famous personality who goes shopping despite supposedly serving a sentence in prison. The reference, a lot believe, was a dig at Sasikala, close aide of former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, who was seen stepping out of prison to go shopping.

