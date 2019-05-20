De De Pyaar De Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's film earns Rs 38 crore, positive reviews to boost ticket sale

Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer film De De Pyaar De has earned a total of Rs 38.54 crore in its opening weekend at the box office. The film minted Rs 14.73 crore on Sunday but the collections took a hit on Monday due to Lok Sabha elections, especially in the Punjab circuit, reported film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.



#DeDePyaarDe witnesses day-wise growth... Biz was affected on Day 3 due to polling in some parts... Mumbai and Delhi-NCR plexes lead... Weekdays crucial... Fri 10.41 cr [incl Thu previews], Sat 13.39 cr, Sun 14.74 cr. Total: 38.54 cr. India biz. #DDPD taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 20, 2019

De De Pyaar De hit the screens on May 17. The film earned Rs 10.41 crore on its opening day and Rs 13.39 crore on Day 2. De De Pyaar De now has eighth-highest opening weekend collections of 2019. Ajay Devgn's Total Dhammal is at the top spot in this category with a record weekend opening of Rs 60 crore.

Helmed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De still holds strong growth in Mumbai and Delhi circuits. De De Pyaar De is likely to witness a rise in its box office collections in the coming week, predicted boxofficeindia.

The film has earned plaudits from movie critics. According to Taran Adarsh, strong word-of-mouth and good performances by the actors are the crucial factors for De De Pyaar De's box office growth. Taran Adarsh gave De De Pyaar De '4 stars' and praised the actors and directors for creating a refreshing love story.

De De Pyaar De is written by Luv Ranjan, who has also directed popular comedy films like Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film U/A certificate.

De De Pyaar De plot revolves around a 50-year-old businessman Ashish, played by Ajay Devgn, who falls for 26-year-old engineer Ayesha, played by Rakul Preet Kaur.

