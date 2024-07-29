Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office collections: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman smashes milestones globally including India

After facing a series of setbacks, Marvel Studios has hit the ball out of the box office with Deadpool and Wolverine, which crushed all box office records within day 3 of its release globally, including in India.

Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine shattered records to score $205 million (Rs 1,715 crore) in the three-day opening weekend at the domestic (North America) box office, according to industry tracker Sacnlik. In India, the film collected Rs 68.76 crore on Day 4 (July 29) and counting.

The milestones mark Marvel’s return to its old box office glory that blew projections away to create history at the box office by scoring the biggest opening for an R-rated (equivalent to A rating in India) at the domestic and worldwide box office.

The film’s North America box office collections is the biggest opening for an R-rated and eighth biggest of all time for any movie, beating fellow MCU title Black Panther’s $202 million record.

The Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman starrer currently ranks behind Inside Out 2, Dune: Part Two, Despicable Me 4, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Kung Fu Panda 4 in the global collection for 2024.

The Shawn Levy’s directorial superhero megashow left behind several films, including Black Panther, The Lion King, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in its opening weekend.

It still needs to cross the records set by major blockbusters, such as Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jurassic World and The Avengers to lead the list.

In terms of the international markets, the film gained the maximum from China, where it registered an opening weekend of $24 million (Rs 200.92 crore), followed by the UK at $22.10 million (Rs 185.02 crore), and Mexico with $18.70 million (Rs 156.55 crore).