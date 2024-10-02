'Devara: Part 1' box office collection day 5: Jr NTR’s film on a roll; nears Rs 200 crore in India

'Devara: Part 1' box office collection: Jr NTR’s latest film is doing wonders in the box office, even as the film slowed down after the opening weekend. The superstar’s fan-following has ensured that the cash registers continue ringing to glory as the movie makes its way to the Rs 200 crore club.

Devara that opened to a robust Rs 82.5 crore on its first day of release has made Rs 186.65 crore in the India box office in its five days. On the first Saturday, Jr NTR’s movie had made Rs 38.2 crore, Rs 39.9 crore on Sunday, Rs 12.75 crore on Monday and Rs 13.50 crore on Tuesday, as per Sacnilk data.

The movie is expected to see a bump over its Tuesday collections on account of Gandhi Jayanti holiday on Wednesday.

As per Sacnilk data, 'Devara: Part 1' is performing rather well in Hyderabad, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, in the global box office, 'Devara: Part 1' has made Rs 300 crore, as per trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Set in the 1980-90s, Devara: Part 1 revolves around Devara who sets out on a dangerous journey to ensure the safety of his loved ones. Jr NTR is in a dual-role of Devara and Varadha. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shruti Marathe, and Shine Tom Chacko in significant roles.

Directed by Koratala Siva, film was released worldwide on September 27 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. While initially conceptualised as a single film, Devara was eventually split into two parts.