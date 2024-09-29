Devara Part 1 box office collection Day 2: Junior NTR's 1st solo release in 6 years breaks ₹200 cr mark, dominates Stree 2

Jr NTR’s Devara: Part One continues its box-office dominance, crossing the ₹200 crore mark worldwide in just two days. The film, which collected ₹82.5 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹40 crore on Day 2, now stands at ₹122.5 crore in India alone, according to rough estimates.



The detailed breakdown shows that the film earned ₹73.25 crore in Telugu, ₹7.5 crore in Hindi, and smaller amounts in Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam markets on Day 1. On Day 2, it brought in ₹29.4 crore in Telugu and ₹9 crore in Hindi, among other collections across languages.



With this, Devara has crossed ₹200 crore globally, establishing its strong presence at the box office.

The film has already outpaced recent major releases like Stree 2 and Jawan in terms of early box office momentum. Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank grossed ₹46 crore on its opening day, while Jawan—which previously held the record for the biggest opening in Hindi cinema—collected ₹75 crore on Day 1. However, Devara surged past both, with Sacnilk reporting around ₹77 crore on its first day.

On Day 2, the film maintained its strong performance, adding ₹40 crore to its collection, despite a slight drop. Occupancy remained strong, particularly in the Telugu sector, where it saw 60.23% occupancy, and similar solid rates in other languages, further solidifying its pan-India appeal.

Devara: Part 1 marks Jr NTR’s return to solo stardom after six years, following 2018’s Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. His previous appearance was in the globally successful RRR alongside Ram Charan in 2022. Overwhelmed by the response, Jr NTR posted on social media, “The day I had been waiting for is finally here... Overwhelmed by your incredible reactions. Witnessing your celebrations for Devara makes me so elated. Forever indebted for your love.”

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara features an ensemble cast, with Jr NTR in a dual role as Devara and Varadha. Saif Ali Khan plays Bhaira, a kushti (wrestling) master whose power is challenged by Devara’s character. The supporting cast includes Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, and others. Set against a coastal backdrop, the film revolves around a dramatic conflict of power, betrayal, and revenge.