'Devara: Part 1' audience review: 'Must-watch for all cinema lovers,' say Jr NTR fans

Devara: Part 1, the epic action saga featuring Jr NTR in a double role, has released in theatres worldwide on Friday. The film opened to mixed reviews, with Jr NTR fans largely praising the Telugu superstar for his performance in Devara and others praising the film for its action sequences. While NTR fans praised the movie, other moviegoers felt disappointed with the predictable second-half. Jr NTR fans and moviegoers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their takes on the film.

Film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote: "Devara first half is SOLID. Pre-interval last 30 minutes + interval block is very good... NTR is truly the MAN OF MASSES (sic)."

"Just watched Devara and it's a visual spectacle! Stunning action sequences, powerful performances, and an epic storyline. A must-watch for all cinema lovers (sic)!" a user wrote on X.

"Devara isn't just a film; it's an event. It's where action, drama, and emotion collide in a way that feels both epic and intimate. The first half sets the stage, the second half lights it on fire, and by the end, you're not just watching a movie; you're part of a saga," a user said while giving his review.

"Devara review: KING-SIZED DISAPPOINTMENT. After an Oscar-winning blockbuster RRR, there were huge expectations from superstar NTR, but Devara turned out to be disappointing. Devara is a golden opportunity missed by the director," another user said.

"A passable action drama with a good first half but a second half that was dragged in parts till the pre-climax. Koratala showed a lot of promise in his writing in the first half and setup the story well. However, the second half should've been racier and became too predictable after a point," Venky Reviews said.

Devara: Part 1 story, cast

Directed by popular Telugu filmmaker Koratala Siva, the film is set in the 1980s-90s. The movie is centered around Devara, a fearless man hailing from a coastal region who embarks on a precarious journey to save the lives of his people.

Apart from Jr NTR, the film features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shruti Marathe, Srikanth and Shinde Tom Chacko in significant roles.