Devara - Part 1 box-office collection Day 1: Jr NTR starrer makes ₹140 cr worldwide, still behind Kalki 2898 AD

Devara - Part 1 grossed ₹140 crore globally on its opening day, securing a strong foothold both domestically and internationally. In India alone, the film brought in ₹77 crore net across all languages, with the Telugu market contributing a substantial ₹68.6 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the Hindi version added ₹7 crore, while the Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam versions brought in smaller figures of ₹0.3 crore, ₹0.8 crore, and ₹0.3 crore, respectively.



Despite receiving mixed reviews, the movie's impressive performance places it among the top Day 1 grossers worldwide. Trade analysts point out that this opening, though remarkable, still lags behind Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD, which earned ₹191.5 crore globally on its first day.

In terms of occupancy, the Telugu version dominated with a morning rate of 80%, which held steady throughout the day, reaching a peak of 87.45% for the night shows.



The Hindi version, however, saw a more subdued response, with overall occupancy averaging just 18.37%, indicating a stronger fan base in South Indian markets.

Internationally, Devara also made a mark. In North America alone, the film earned $2.8 million from premiere shows, outpacing both Beetlejuice and Transformers One, which collectively grossed $2.5 million.

Directed by Kortala Siva and featuring an ensemble cast led by Jr NTR, the movie is the Telugu debut for Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The film's visual grandeur and star power have been key drivers of its success. As the weekend progresses, projections suggest that Devara could cross ₹250 crore, further cementing its standing in regional cinema.

Despite the competition, the film's steady performance positions it to dominate the box office, particularly in the Telugu-speaking regions, with little immediate competition on the horizon. The true test will be whether Devara can maintain its momentum through strong word of mouth and audience reviews.