'Devara: Part 1' box office prediction day 1: Jr NTR's RRR follow-up eyes 2nd biggest opening worldwide after Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Telugu superstar Jr NTR's upcoming film Devara: Part 1 is eyeing a phenomenal opening at the domestic and worldwide box office on its release date. The film saw a solid response in its advance bookings for day 1.

Devara is expected to become the second highest Indian grosser at the worldwide box office after Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. The latest Jr NTR film is likely to make around Rs 125 crore on its day 1 at the worldwide box office.

Kalki 2898 AD raked in Rs 177.70 crore on its opening day globally. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, logged advance bookings worth around Rs 75 crore worldwide, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Back home, Devara is expected to strike gold at the domestic box office. In Andhra Pradesh/Telangana market, the film is expected to gross anywhere between Rs 65-70 crore.

The film's overall India box office collection on its opening day may be anywhere between Rs 85-90 crore. The film sold tickets worth Rs 40 crore ($5 million) in the overseas market, including premiere sales, Sacnilk mentioned.

#Devara Opening Day Box Office Expectations (rough estimation) -



AP/TG - 65-70 Crore Gross

All India - 85-90 Crore Gross

Overseas - 40 Crore ($5 Million), including premiere.

Worldwide - 125 Crore



Advance Booking is around 75 crore gross worldwide. #DevaraMassJathara #JrNTR — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) September 26, 2024

At the domestic box office, the film saw stellar pre-sales across states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Devara: Part 1 logged advance bookings worth Rs 54.27 crore including block seats and Rs 38.84 crore excluding block seats. Ticket sales worth Rs 16.31 crore were reported in Andhra Pradesh whereas tickets worth around Rs 5.85 crore were sold in Karnataka. In Telangana, tickets worth 12.88 crore were sold.

Meanwhile, Devara director Koratala Siva said at the film's promotional event that he does not make films for one language-speaking audience. He said that a good film will gradually appeal to all kinds of audience.

When asked about whether Devara will work for the Hindi-speaking audience or not, the popular Telugu filmmaker said: "I am not the kind of person who does those calculations. While penning the story or a particular sequence, I don't think if it would connect to the Hindi audience or not. I am weak at doing such things. I believe a film would connect with all language audiences if the storywriting process happens organically. "

Devara: Part 1 is an action drama which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film, which features Jr NTR in a double role, is the superstar's second venture after SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR.