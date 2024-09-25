'Devara' advance booking update day 1: Jr NTR-led film makes Rs 50 crore in worldwide pre-sales. Will it cross Rs 100 crore on opening day?

Devara: Part 1, the epic action saga featuring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, has caused a rampage at the ticket counters two days ahead of its theatrical release. The Devara mass has begun at the box office with a bang as the film sold tickets worth Rs 50 crore, including over $2 million in the USA, in its worldwide pre-sales.

Related Articles

Currently, the film is set to cross Rs 30 crore in terms of its India advance bookings with the sales of 6.88 lakh tickets. The film's Telugu version contributed a lion's share to the film's pre-sales in India, followed by its Tamil version.

Devara's Telugu version has raked in a total of Rs 17.46 crore excluding block seats, followed by its Tamil versions at Rs 2.03 lakh as of September 25. The film's Hindi version has also done well considering that it hasn't been opened fully yet, according to the film trade portal Sacnilk.

The Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer epic saga made a total of Rs 16.66 lakh as of Wednesday. It was followed by the film's Kannada (Rs 16,910) and Malayalam (Rs 3,158) versions. The film made a total of Rs 29.40 crore including block seats on Wednesday.

Considering the film's pre-sales in India and worldwide, Devara is eyeing the spot for Jr NTR's biggest solo opener at the worldwide box office. Devara is a sure shot to open at the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

At present, Jr NTR's 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava or Aravinda Sametha is the Telugu superstar's highest grosser at the worldwide box office. Aravinda Sametha made a total of around Rs 58 crore worldwide gross collection.

The film features Jr NTR in a double role, a double treat for the superstar's fans. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film focuses on a fearless man from a coastal region who faces trials and tribulations to safeguard the lives of his people, unaware of his brother Bhaira's plans against him.

Apart from Jr NTR, Devara: Part 1 features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Murali Sharma and Shruti Marathe in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on September 27.