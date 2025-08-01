'Dhadak 2' box office prediction day 1: Will Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri film make it to top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025?

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama Dhadak 2 is eyeing a decent start at the Indian box office. The film is likely to earn anywhere between ₹5-7 crore in terms of its net collections at the domestic ticket counters.

With this, the film is bound to miss the spot among the top 10 Bollywood openers of 2025, as per a report in entertainment portal Koimoi.

Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 include Chhaava (₹33.10 crore); Sikandar (₹30.06 crores); Housefull 5 (₹24.35 crore); Saiyaara (₹22 crore); Raid 2 (₹19.71 crore); Sky Force (₹15.30 crore); Sitaare Zameen Par (₹10.70 crore); Jaat (₹9.62 crore); Kesari Chapter 2 (₹7.84 crore); and Bhool Chuk Maaf (₹7.20 crore).

Besides this, the film is also likely to be impacted by the robust box office run of the mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Despite no buzz and limited theatrical release, Mahavatar Narsimha's Hindi version has crossed the ₹30 crore mark at the Indian box office. At the end of its first week, the film collected a total of ₹32.82 crore in India.

#MahavatarNarsimha [#Hindi version] is yet another WINNER from #HombaleFilms… A film that arrived with no buzz, minimal awareness, and low expectations – yet witnessed solid growth right from Day 1.



Despite two prominent releases today [#SOS2, #Dhadak2], #MahavatarNarsimha is… pic.twitter.com/b22YELfjbS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Dhadak 2 opened to positive reviews from critics and moviegoers alike at the box office. Moviegoers backed the earnest performances by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, but were not impressed by the film's music.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film focuses on college students Nilesh and Vidhi who fall in love with each other. Apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film also features Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Deeksha Joshi, Vipin Sharma and Harish Khanna in important roles.

Dhadak 2 was released in theatres on August 1.