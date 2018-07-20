Dhadak box office collections Day 1: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter film may earn over Rs 6 crore

When Karan Johar announced that he is remaking Marathi hit film, Sairat, fans of the movie were not exactly jubilant. Nagraj Manjule's movie about two star-crossed lovers from opposite ends of the caste spectrum that no one expected to create any buzz, ended up being seared in the national consciousness. Karan Johar's task of recreating the haunting as well as entertaining movie was a tall order even before it started. Over the next couple of weeks, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter playing the Hindi versions of Archi and Parshya, were spotted across the town promoting the adaptation, Dhadak.

As Dhadak releases today, there's a lot of inquisitiveness around the two young actors. Does Janhvi Kapoor have the same spunk and charm that her mother, Sridevi, was widely loved for? Can Ishaan Khatter resemble the boy next door, like his brother Shahid Kapoor does? Or does he have the acting chops of his mother Neelima Azeem? While Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is still running in theatres, Dhadak will perhaps cash in on the audience's interest in the actors.

Nevertheless, it is difficult for debutantes to replicate the magic of an A-lister. Except for Karan Johar, there are no big names attached to Dhadak. Having said that, three things could work in favour of Dhadak - that it's a Karan Johar movie, that it's a remake of Sairat and the lead actors. Trade analysts believe that the movie will manage to do decently and is likely collect around Rs 6.5 crore on its opening day. At the end of the weekend Dhadak should rake an estimated Rs 20 crore.

If the makers are banking on word-of-mouth for the movie's collections, then they are in trouble as Dhadak has garnered mostly unflattering reviews. Samrudhi Ghosh, reviewing Dhadak for India Today called the movie a "pale, insipid version of Sairat" and gave it 2 stars. Ghosh writes that while Kapoor tries too hard to impress, Khatter manages to distract the viewers from the many flaws of Dhadak.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath ki Dulhania fame, Dhadak also stars Ashutosh Rana. Based on Manjule's Sairat, Dhadak revolves around two star-crossed lovers belonging to different castes and how their tragic story unfolds.