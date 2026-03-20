Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh film opens with ₹145.55 cr, beats Baahubali 2, RRR

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge has opened to a record-setting start, delivering one of the biggest first-day performances in Bollywood history. Backed by strong pre-release momentum and packed screenings, the sequel has quickly established itself as a major box office force.

The film registered ₹102.55 crore net on its opening day across 21,728 shows. With an additional ₹43 crore coming from paid previews, the total net collection for day one stands at ₹145.55 crore. The gross collection has reached ₹172.63 crore so far.

Advertisement

Beats top blockbusters, trails only Pushpa 2

With its opening numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has surpassed several major hits. It outperformed Stree 2 (₹54 crore), Pathaan (₹57 crore), Animal (₹64 crore), and Jawan (₹75 crore) on day one. The film also crossed the opening figures of Baahubali 2 (₹121 crore net) and RRR (₹133 crore net), placing it among the biggest debuts in Indian cinema.

It currently stands behind only Pushpa 2, which recorded ₹164 crore net on its opening day.

Hindi drives numbers, southern markets add steady support

The film saw a wide pan-India release across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Hindi version led the performance, earning ₹99.10 crore net from around 19,500 shows, with an occupancy of 73.6%.

Advertisement

Among dubbed versions, Telugu contributed ₹2.12 crore with 59% occupancy. Tamil added ₹1.16 crore at 39%, while Malayalam and Kannada brought in ₹0.09 crore (80%) and ₹0.08 crore (46%) respectively.

Strong occupancy across formats

Dhurandhar 2 recorded an overall Hindi (2D) occupancy of 81%. Premium formats saw higher engagement, with Dolby at 86% and IMAX at 67.17%.

Regional performance showed Malayalam and Telugu markets ahead in occupancy, while Tamil and Kannada lagged. Despite this, footfall remained consistent throughout the day, reflecting sustained audience interest.

Advance bookings and global push add momentum

The film had already built strong traction before release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier posted, “#DhurandharTheRevenge is on (fire emojis) today [Thursday]... 107.61 k tickets booked in last one hour on #BMS... BOXOFFICE TSUNAMI.”

Advertisement

Globally, the film recorded a strong start during premiere shows, earning around $2.5 million, largely driven by North America. This surpassed Animal’s reported $1.2 million premiere haul.