'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh's film crosses 'Dhurandhar', 'RRR'; will it top 'Pushpa 2'?

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar: The Revenge, aka Dhurandhar 2, has rewritten the record books since its release in theatres on March 19. The Aditya Dhar directorial has seen incredible repeat value despite a massive runtime of 3 hours and 49 minutes.

On its 12th day at the box office, the latest Ranveer Singh film has beaten Dhurandhar and SS Rajamouli's RRR globally. As of its second Monday, Dhurandhar 2 made a total of ₹1,392.23 crore at the worldwide box office, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

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The 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar made ₹1,307 crore, whereas RRR raked in ₹1,230 crore globally. With this, the film is now eyeing the worldwide box office earnings of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

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Back home, Dhurandhar 2 has neared the ₹900 crore mark in terms of total net collections. The film minted ₹674.14 crore in its first week and went on to make ₹41.75 crore on its second Friday, ₹62.85 crore on its second Saturday, ₹68.10 crore on its second Sunday, and around ₹25.30 crore on its second Monday.

With this, the film's total net India earnings reached ₹872.17 crore as of its 12th day at the box office.

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Meanwhile, director Priyadarshan said that the spy thriller would be remembered like Sholay, adding Aditya Dhar would be remembered like "makers of Sholay".

He said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "That revolution he created is historic. Now he can sleep. He will be remembered like (the makers of) Sholay." He added that Aditya Dhar broke the "theory of Bollywood and Indian cinema" with Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

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"People said films should be shot this way and that way. He broke everything and succeeded."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar and focuses on Jaskirat Singh Rangi's transformation into undercover agent Hamza Ali Mazari, who is on a mission to dismantle terror networks in Pakistan.

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Besides Ranveer Singh, the film stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.