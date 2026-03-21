'Dhurandhar 2' box office collection day 2: Ranveer Singh's film crosses ₹200 crore in 48 hrs, Ram Charan gives shoutout

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, or as it is popularly called Dhurandhar 2, is on a roll at the domestic box office. The film has performed exceptionally well at the ticket counters due to exceptional performances and great word-of-mouth.

The spy thriller, featuring Ranveer Singh in the leading role, made ₹43 crore from its preview shows, ₹102.55 crore on its first day, and ₹80.72 crore on its second day.

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With this, Dhurandhar 2's total India box office collection stands at ₹226.27 crore across 53,052 shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. In terms of gross box office numbers, the film has minted a total of ₹269.39 crore so far.

The film is likely to benefit further from the Eid weekend and is expected to cross the ₹400 crore mark soon. Collections from South India continue to be minimal owing to the absence of dubbed releases across theatres.

Ram Charan's reaction to Dhurandhar 2

Telugu superstar Ram Charan, last seen in Game Changer and RRR, took to X to share his take on Aditya Dhar's latest directorial. In his review of the film, Ram Charan wrote, "Dhurandhar The Revenge is raw, gripping and impactful. Aditya Dhar brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable.

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He also backed Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt for their phenomenal performances.

#DhurandharTheRevenge is raw, gripping and impactful 🔥@AdityaDharFilms brings scale and emotion together seamlessly. What he has done with this film is truly remarkable.@RanveerOfficial delivers a phenomenal performance - full of intensity and holds your attention… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 20, 2026

Reacting to Ram Charan's post, Aditya Dhar wrote, "Thank you, brother. Coming from you, this truly means a lot. We just tried to tell a story with honesty (and a little madness). Glad it resonated with you! Wishing you all the power and success for Peddi. Can’t wait to witness the storm you’re about to create (sic)."

Dhurandhar 2 story, cast

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates Pakistan's terror network and is tasked with dismantling it.

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Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.