'Dhurandhar' box office collection day 27: Ranveer Singh's spy thriller ends 2025 with a bang, to cross RRR's India biz soon

Dhurandhar, the spy espionage thriller starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, continues to garner eyeballs and big numbers as the film enters its 27th day at the box office. At present, Dhurandhar is set to surpass the lifetime domestic box office collections of the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR.

RRR made a total of ₹782.2 crore in terms of its lifetime India box office collection. The film made ₹218 crore in its first week, ₹261.50 crore in its second week, and ₹189.30 crore in its third week at the Indian box office.

The spy thriller further went on to rake in ₹16.70 on its fourth Friday, ₹20.90 crore on its fourth Saturday, ₹24.30 crore on its fourth Sunday, ₹11.20 crore on its fourth Monday, ₹12.60 crore on its fourth Tuesday, and ₹12.40 crore on its fourth Wednesday.

With this, the film raked in a total of ₹766.90 crore as of December 31 at the domestic box office, as per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Commenting on the film's business so far, Adarsh wrote: "Dhurandhar ends 2025 with a BIG BANG and begins 2026 with the aim of emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. The film continues its phenomenal, record-smashing run, with business on the fourth Wednesday staying in double digits. YES, double-digit collections for *27 days non-stop* - the ONLY Hindi film to achieve this historic feat."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy who is tasked to infiltrate the deadly gangs of Lyari in Karachi. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Arjun Rampal in significant roles.

A sequel to the film is set to hit the theatres worldwide on March 19 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.