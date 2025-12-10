‘We too are victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism’: Baloch leader slams Dhurandhar makers

Balochistan leader Mir Yar Baloch has sharply criticised the makers of Dhurandhar, saying the film has disappointed patriotic people of Balochistan by portraying them inaccurately and reducing their decades-long struggle to a gangster narrative. He said the movie ignores the real resistance of Baloch freedom fighters and instead presents a distorted picture of India–Balochistan relations.

Mir Yar stressed that Baloch people never supported or celebrated the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, asserting that “we too are the victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.” He said the community is not driven by religious extremism, does not chant “Allah O Akbar” in the manner shown in the film, and has never collaborated with the ISI to harm India. Misrepresenting them in this way, he added, undermines the sacrifices Baloch people have made in their fight against Pakistan’s oppression.

He also objected to a dialogue in the film delivered by police officer Chaudhary Aslam: “MagarMach Pe Bhrosa Kar Sakte Hain, Baloch Pe Nahi.” Mir Yar said the line is “deeply hurtful” and contrary to Baloch cultural values. He cited the saying, “Ek glass paani ki qeemat 100 saal wafa,” to emphasise that Baloch people are known for their loyalty and never betray anyone who offers them help or respect.

Calling the film poorly researched, he said it fails to depict Baloch history, culture or the essence of their freedom movement. He added that such portrayals erase the longstanding bonds between India and the Baloch people. Concluding his remarks, he said, “I am sure we must make a new movie that shows the true friendship, loyalty, historic ties and the combined fight of our nations against our common enemy, Pakistan.”

Dhurandhar opens with the 1999 Kandahar hijacking before shifting to the 2001 Parliament attack. The narrative follows IB Chief Ajay Sanyal as he plots an undercover mission inside Pakistan with the help of Hamza, a 20-year-old from Punjab imprisoned for a revenge-driven crime.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by events linked to Operation Lyari in Karachi, the film features Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon and Gaurav Gera. It released worldwide on December 5.

The film crossed the ₹150 crore mark within the first five days of its release in India. The spy thriller earned ₹28 crore on its opening day, ₹32 crore on Saturday, ₹43 crore on Sunday, ₹23.25 crore on Monday, and around ₹26.5 crore on Tuesday.