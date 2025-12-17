Dhurandhar box office day 12: Ranveer Singh’s movie sails strong; makes Rs 411.25 crore in India

Dhurandhar box office collection day 12: Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar has wrapped up an otherwise lukewarm year at the box office with a bang. The movie, which had made Rs 207.25 crore in its first week itself, went to perform strongly in the second week too. In fact, from the looks of it Dhurandhar is likely to earn more in the second week.

Here is a breakdown of Dhurandhar box office collection:

Week 1: Rs 207.25 crore

Second Friday: Rs 32.5 crore

Saturday: Rs 53 crore

Sunday: Rs 58 crore

Monday: Rs 30.5 crore

Tuesday: Rs 30 crore

With this, Dhurandhar has become the highest-grosser for Ranveer Singh, overtaking movies like Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore), Simmba (Rs 240.3 crore), Bajirao Mastani (Rs 184.3 crore), Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani (Rs 153.55 crore), and Gully Boy (Rs 139.63 crore).

The movie has also witnessed high occupancy across the main regions. In cities like Bengaluru, Pune and Chennai the occupancy rate was over 80 per cent, while for cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh, the occupancy rate was over 75 per cent.

Dhurandhar has gained attention due to positive reviews and word-of-mouth, as well as social media buzz about Akshaye Khanna's performance. Directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in key roles, alongside Ranveer Singh.