Diwali 2023: Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ hits theatres today; here’s how Bhaijaan’s releases on the festival have fared so far

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 is all set to hit theatres in India on the occasion of Diwali. Known for his box office appeal, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood has had a love-hate relationship with Diwali. Some of the superstar’s films released on Diwali have become instant blockbusters, whereas others turned out to be complete duds.

The Bollywood superstar has had five Diwali releases in his career so far. In a shocker to movie lovers, Andaz Apna Apna, the cult classic that introduced Salman Khan as a comedic actor, was an average film at the box office.

The film released in the Diwali week of 1994. Five years later, in 1999, the superstar broke his Diwali jinx as the Sooraj Barjatya-directorial Hum Saath-Saath Hain was widely appreciated by the audience of the time.

Here’s how the superstar’s Diwali releases have fared at the box office so far:

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Amar and Prem rank among the most lovable comedic characters from any Bollywood movie. The audience admired Amar and Prem’s comedic moment in the film so much that the film went onto become a cult classic and is often quoted as an example of masterful filmmaking by movie aficionados.

In a shocker to cinema lovers, the cult classic film turned out to be average at the box office. Made at a budget of Rs 3 crore, the film managed to collect a total of Rs 7.10 crore from the India box office.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

This is the second Sooraj Barjatya film that released on Diwali and became a blockbuster at the box office. Made at a budget of around Rs 17 crore, the Rajshri Productions-backed family drama minted a total of Rs 65.20 crore in terms of India gross collections and Rs 80.58 crore worldwide.

Jaan-E-Mann: Let’s Fall In Love...Again (2006)

The Shirish Kunder-led romantic musical, featuring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar as leads, turned out to be below average in terms of its box office collections.

The film barely managed to recover its budget of Rs 25 crore at the ticket counters. Made at a budget of around Rs 25 crore, Jaan-E-Mann: Let’s Fall In Love...Again collected a total of Rs 33.68 crore from India and Rs 45.80 crore worldwide.

Main Aur Mrs Khanna (2009)

The romantic film, which featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles, turned out to be a disaster at the box office as it could not even recover its budget. Made at a budget of approximately Rs 28 crore, the film could only rake in a total of Rs 7.28 crore from the India box office and around Rs 14 crore from the worldwide box office.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)

The Sooraj Barjatya-led family entertainer was Salman Khan’s last Diwali release. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo was a super hit at the box office in India and outside the country. Made at a budget of Rs 180 crore, the film made a total of Rs 310 crore at the domestic box office and Rs 405.85 crore at the worldwide box office, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

As a result of the mixed response to his films on Diwali, Salman Khan’s most films have released on Eid. Some of his Eid releases include Wanted (2009), Dabbang (2010), Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016).

Here’s how these movies have fared

Wanted (2009)

The action-thriller film was one of the first Salman Khan-led film to be released on Eid. Made at a budget of roughly Rs 50 crore, the film collected a total of Rs 81.87 crore at the India box office and Rs 87.44 crore at the worldwide box office. The film was declared as a hit by box office watchers.

Dabbang (2010)

The Abhinav Kashyap-directorial, which focused on a flamboyant cop and his antics, was yet another Salman Khan film that released on the occasion of Eid. Made at a budget of around Rs 42 crore, the film was a blockbuster at the box office. Dabbang minted a total of Rs 207.80 crore in India and Rs 215 crore worldwide.

Kick (2014)

The film, another Eid release by Bhaijaan, was declared a superhit at the box office. Made at an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore, the film garnered Rs 310 crore at the India box office and Rs 378 crore worldwide.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

The Kabir Khan-directorial, that was based off of true events, was an instant hit with the audience and the critics alike. Made at a budget of roughly Rs 90 crore, the film went onto rake in Rs 432.46 crore in India and around Rs 922 crore from the worldwide box office.

Sultan (2016)

The Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial, which also released on Eid, was a blockbuster at the box office. Made at a budget of around Rs 80 crore, the film collected Rs 421.25 crore in India and Rs 607.84 crore worldwide.

Given the kind of relationship Bhaijaan has with Diwali, it remains to be seen how Tiger 3 fares at the ticket counters.

Also Read: 'Tiger 3' advance booking update: Salman Khan-starrer sells 6 lakh tickets across all theatres in India for Day 1

Also Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif request fans not to share spoilers; film gets Rs 16 cr in advance booking for day 1