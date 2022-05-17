Doctor Strange 2 box office: Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer nears Rs 120 cr in India 

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is inching closer to the Rs 120 crore mark in India. The latest Marvel film raked in Rs 13.70 crore in its second weekend. The film raked in Rs 2.70 crore on Friday, Rs 5.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 5.80 crore on Sunday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh wrote, “Doctor Strange is rock-steady in Weekend 2… Collects Rs 13.70 crore… This, despite new releases in multiple languages… [Week 2] Friday Rs 2.70 crore, Saturday Rs 5.20 crore, Sunday Rs 5.80 crore. Total: Rs 115.01 crore Nett BOC. India business. All versions. Note: *Week 1* total was Rs 101.31 crore Nett BOC.”

#DoctorStrange is rock-steady in Weekend 2... Collects ₹ 13.70 cr... This, despite new releases in multiple languages... [Week 2] Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.20 cr, Sun 5.80 cr. Total: ₹ 115.01 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions.

Note: *Week 1* total was ₹ 101.31 cr Nett BOC. pic.twitter.com/RAFxyfHp3B — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 16, 2022

The key contributors to the Cumberbatch-starrer’s success are Mumbai (Rs 20.73 crore), Delhi-UP (Rs 16.86 crore), Nizam-AP (Rs 15.77 crore), Mysore (Rs 8.33 crore), East Punjab (Rs 6.02 crore), CP (Rs 3.69 crore), Rajasthan (Rs 2.88 crore) and CI (Rs 2.60 crore).

Cinema chains that have contributed a lion’s share to the Marvel-backed film’s box office stint so far are PVR (Rs 29.22 crore), INOX (Rs 19.80 crore), Cinepolis (Rs 12.03 crore), Carnival (Rs 3.57 crore) and Wave (Rs 1.49 crore).

On the global front, the film has collected $668 million in global grosses as of May 15. The latest Benedict Cumberbatch film is one of the highest grossing films of the pandemic and the second biggest of 2022. The film logged an additional $61 million from North American theatres, according to studio estimates.

About ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

The latest Marvel film has been released in theatres on May 6 in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. This film is a sequel to the 2016 film ‘Doctor Strange’, the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In this film, “the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

The film has been directed by Sam Raimi and backed by Kevin Feige. Besides Cumberbatch, the film stars Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Micheal Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams and Xochutl Gomez in significant roles.

Also read: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ releases in theatres today; details here

Also read: Doctor Strange 2 Box Office: Sam Raimi's film keeps top spot in 2nd weekend