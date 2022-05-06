‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ releases in theatres today; details here  

Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has released in theatres today. The Marvel Studios-backed film has been released in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. This film is a sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange, which was the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary,” as per the Marvel release.

Besides Cumberbatch and Olsen, the film features Benedict Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Micheal Stuhlbarg, Rachel McAdams and Xochutl Gomez in significant roles. The film has been directed by Sam Raimi and bankrolled by Kevin Feige. Micheal Waldron has written the screenplay of the film. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jamie Christopher and Eric Hausermen Carroll are the executive producers of the film.

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer here

This, however, is not the only good news for moviegoers. They will get to witness the teaser of the James Cameron directorial Avatar: The Way of Water, also known as Avatar 2, before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starts. Avatar 2 is the sequel to Avatar, which released in 2009 and became a global box office with a lifetime collection of $2.7 billion. The upcoming James Cameron film is all set to release on December 16, 2022.

