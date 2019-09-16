Dream Girl Box Office Collection Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana's comedy a superhit, inches towards Rs 50 crore

Dream Girl box office collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl, which released on September 13, has received a fantastic response at the box office. The film, starring Khurrana in yet another quirky role, has registered strong growth at the box office in its opening weekend. The film which opened to Rs 10.05 crore on Friday, registered 63 per cent growth on Saturday. The national award winning actor's Dream Girl collected Rs 16.42 crore on Saturday and on Sunday it collected Rs 18.10 crore, taking the film's net collection to Rs 44.57 crore in the first three days, reported trade analyst and ffilm critic Taran Adarsh.



#DreamGirl runs riot at the BO... Packs a fantastic total, setting the BO on on Day 2 and 3... Trends better than #Raazi [ 32.94 cr], #Stree [ 32.27 cr] and #Uri [ 35.73 cr]... Fri 10.05 cr, Sat 16.42 cr, Sun 18.10 cr. Total: 44.57 cr. #India biz. taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019 Dream Girl has emerged as Ayushmann Khurrana's biggest opening weekend grosser to date. Ayushmann's 2018 film Badhaai Ho had earned Rs 45.70 crore in its extended 4-day weekend, 2019 release Article 15 collected Rs 20.04 crore, 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan collected Rs 14.46 crore, 2018 film Andhadhun raked in Rs 15 crore and 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi made Rs 11.52 crore. #AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz:

2019: #DreamGirl 44.57 cr

2018: #BadhaaiHo 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]

2019: #Article15 20.04 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun 15 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan 14.46 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi 11.52 cr taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl is likely to be the audiences' pick this whole week as it takes on Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadda's Article 375, a serious court-room drama. Dream Girl appears to be a family entertainer and will be picked by audiences for its hilarious content, suggest experts.

In Dream Girl, Ayushmann plays the role of Lokesh Bhat/Puja, who works as a tele-caller at a 'friendship call centre'. He impersonates a girl, Puja, and calls people. Hilarity ensues as his clients get mesmerised by the woman behind the lovely voice.

The film's cast is supported by veteran actor Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Nidhi Bisht, Nushrat Bharucha and Manjot Singh.

Dream Girl is written and directed by Raaj Shandilya and backed by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Aashish Singh.

Also read: Dream Girl box office collection Day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film continues its dream run

Also read: Dream Girl Box Office Collection: Ayushmann Khurrana's film off to a good start; earns Rs 10 cr on Day 1