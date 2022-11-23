'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna film comes close to minting Rs 100 cr

Drishyam 2 is unstoppable at the box office as the Ajay Devgn film has collected Rs 86.49 crore as of Tuesday. The film collected Rs 15.38 crore on Friday, Rs 21.59 crore on Saturday, Rs 27.17 crore on Sunday, Rs 11.87 crore on Monday, and Rs 10.48 crore on Tuesday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted, “While *most films* collapse/struggle on Day 5, Drishyam 2 continues to GALLOP TRIUMPHANTLY… Scores double digits [again]... Remarkable achievement during this turbulent phase… Friday Rs 15.38 crore, Saturday Rs 21.59 crore, Sunday Rs 27.17 crore, Monday Rs 11.87 crore Tuesday Rs 10.48 crore. Total: Rs 86.49 crore.”

The film collected a total of Rs 5.27 crore from multiplex chains such as PVR (Rs 2.32 crore), INOX (Rs 1.95 crore), and Cinepolis (Rs 99.75 lakh), Adarsh said in another tweet.

Drishyam 2 will join Bollywood movies such as Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi upon reaching the Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office.

The Abhishek Pathak directorial is an emotional thriller and a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam film Drishyam 2. The film revolves around Vijay Salgaonkar, his wife Nandini, and daughters Anu and Anju. Salgaonkar goes all out to protect his family after his daughter kills a boy and due to this, the family ends up at IG Meera Deshmukh’s doorstep.

Besides Ajay Devgn, the film stars Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in significant roles.

