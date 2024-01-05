'Dunki' box office collection day 15: Shah Rukh Khan’s film makes Rs 206 cr in India

Dunki box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, his first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, might have performed below expectations, but it still remains a high-grossing film. Dunki clashed with Prabhas’ blockbuster Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and ended 2023 on a high note for Indian cinema with both the films earning big bucks. However, Salaar zoomed way past Dunki in terms of the box office collection.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki is expected to have earned Rs 2.65 crore on the second Thursday, taking the India box office collection to Rs 206.53 crore.

Dunki earned Rs 160.22 crore in the first week and followed it up with Rs 7 crore on the second Friday, Rs 9 crore on the subsequent Saturday, Rs 11.5 crore on Sunday, Rs 9.05 crore on Monday, Rs 3.85 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 3.25 crore on Wednesday at the India box office.

Meanwhile, the movie has earned Rs 384.21 crore globally, according to trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. Day 13 and 14 of Dunki’s run saw its worldwide collection dropping to single-digits.

Dunki has a stellar cast along with Shah Rukh Khan, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Dunki revolves around the issue of immigration and the perilous and lengthy routes individuals take to each their desired destinations. The term "dunki" is derived from the phrase ‘donkey journey’.

Before Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan delivered two of the biggest blockbusters of 2023 – Pathaan and Jawan – both of which earned upwards of Rs 1,000 crore in the worldwide box office.

