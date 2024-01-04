'Dunki' box office collection Day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 203 cr in India; marches towards Rs 400 cr worldwide

Dunki box office day 14: Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki continues its strong run at the box office, having entered the Rs 200 crore club on its second Tuesday. On Day 14, it earned Rs 3.30 crore across all languages at the Indian box office, according to Sacnilk.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, earned Rs 160.22 crore in the first week. It further collected Rs 7 crore on its second Friday, Rs 9 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 11.5 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 9.05 crore on its second Monday, Rs 3.85 crore on its second Tuesday, and is estimated to have earned Rs 3.30 crore on its second Wednesday at the India box office.

The film's total collection now stands at Rs 203.92 crore in India.

Globally, Dunki is nearing the Rs 400 crore mark. After 13 days, the film collected Rs 377.10 crore at the worldwide box office, trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

#Dunki WW Box Office

#ShahRukhKhan's Dunki CROSSES ₹375 cr gross mark.



Day 1 - ₹ 57.43 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 45.10 cr

Day 3 - ₹ 49.71 cr

Day 4 - ₹… pic.twitter.com/qEJLvqBvXK — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 3, 2024

Dunki boasts a diverse cast including actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan and has been jointly backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, JIO Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The film focuses on the issue of immigration. The title is derived from the phrase 'donkey journey', symbolising the perilous and lengthy paths individuals globally undertake to reach their desired immigration destinations.

Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Hirani, and the first time Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu have worked with the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan has had a successful year, returning to the big screen in 2023 with hits like Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and Atlee's Jawan, featuring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi.

Dunki released worldwide on December 21 last year.

