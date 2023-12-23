'Dunki' worldwide BO collection: SRK's film earns Rs 103 cr in 2 days; trade analyst says 'business should escalate' in long weekend

Shah Rukh Khan's comedy-drama Dunki has crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office in two days, but it continues to trail well behind Prabhas' action-packed 'Salaar' in the domestic market. The Rajkumar Hirani-directorial film, which takes a look at the state of Indian immigrants, has earned Rs 103.40 crore in gross collection across the globe within two days of its release.

On Day 1 of its release, the movie saw a promising Rs 58 crore collection, Day 2 witnessed a dip at Rs 45 crore. Meanwhile, trade analyst Sumit Kadel mentioned that the movie is likely to see an uptick in terms of collection from Saturday to Monday, which is a long weekend on account of Christmas. "#Dunki Maintains Strong Hold Worldwide on Day -2. Biz should escalate from Sat to Monday," he wrote on X platform. In another post, Kadel said 'Dunki' will see 50% growth in its domestic earnings on Day 3.

However, Prabhas' action extravaganza 'Salaar', which released a day after 'Dunki', has emerged as a formidable competitor and it could eat into Dunki's long weekend earnings.

Despite 2023 being a highly successful year for Shah Rukh Khan, with two of his films grossing over Rs 1,000 crore each, ‘Dunki’ failed to replicate the same success so far. After a debut day earning of Rs 29.2 crore and second day earning of Rs 20.50 crore on Friday, ‘Dunki’ is expected to maintain a similar performance on Saturday in the domestic box office. In contrast,

‘Salaar’ has achieved remarkable success, earning a whopping Rs 178.7 crore worldwide on its opening day.

As of 6 pm on December 23, "Dunki" has received a net collection of Rs 17.37 crore domestically, bringing its total in India to Rs 63.46 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film's Hindi occupancy has been modest at 29.45 per cent. While the morning shows on Saturday recorded an occupancy rate of 21.04 per cent, it rose to 37.86 per cent during the afternoon shows.

Despite a modest performance so far, ‘Dunki’ is expected to see better business on Sunday. Advance bookings for Sunday already look promising, with the film earning Rs 7.47 crore in pre-sales and over 2.3 lakh tickets sold nationwide.

On another note, Red Chillies Entertainment announced via social media that ‘Dunki’ has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, with its gross worldwide collection standing at Rs 103.4 crore.

‘Dunki’ has fallen significantly short of the opening day earnings of Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan.’ While ‘Pathaan’ debuted with Rs 57 crore nett, and ‘Jawan’ had an opening day of Rs 75 crore, ‘Dunki’ has not matched these figures. The decline in ‘Dunki's’ performance can also be attributed to the release of ‘Salaar,’ which marked the largest opening for an Indian film this year by generating Rs 95 crore in India.

‘Dunki’ boasts an ensemble cast featuring exceptional talent such as Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Shah Rukh Khan. Presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, the movie is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. The writing credits go to Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.

