'Emergency' box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's film sees boost on Sunday, crosses ₹10 crore in India

Kangana Ranaut's latest film Emergency raked in decent numbers at the domestic box office on its opening weekend. The film saw a growth in its daily box office numbers on its first Sunday.

Emergency raked in ₹2.5 crore on its opening day and ₹3.6 crore on its first Saturday, a growth of around 44 per cent in its daily business. The film further saw a boost as it made ₹4.35 crore on its first Sunday.

With this, the film's total box office collection reached ₹10.45 crore as of its first Sunday. Emergency saw an overall theatrical occupancy of 18.96 per cent on Sunday.

The film's morning shows saw an overall occupancy of 8.23 per cent whereas its afternoon shows saw an overall occupancy of 20.47 per cent. Emergency's evening shows logged an overall occupancy of 30.57 per cent while its night shows logged an occupancy of 16.58 per cent, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Made at a budget of over ₹60 crore, the film performed well in major cities such as Chennai (48.50 per cent), Bengaluru (40 per cent), Hyderabad (36.25 per cent), Pune (24.75 per cent), Chandigarh (24 per cent), Mumbai (22 per cent), Kolkata (18 per cent), and NCR (15.25 per cent).

It is also Kangana Ranaut's highest opening film at the box office after the COVID-19 pandemic. Her previous films failed to make an impact at the ticket counters.

Tejas logged an opening day collection of ₹1.25 crore at the domestic box office. Dhaakad, on the other hand, earned ₹1.20 crore on day 1 at the box office.

Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film focuses on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the 1975 Emergency. The film has an IMDb rating of 5.9/10 and a rating of 3.8 on Google.

Besides Kangana Ranaut, the film also features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Vishak Nair in significant roles. The film released in theatres in India on January 17 along with Aaman Devgn and Rasha Thadani's debut film Azaad.