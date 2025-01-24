'Emergency' box office collection day 7: Kangana Ranaut’s period drama captures audience's attention but with only Rs 14 cr net earnings

The Indian political landscape has often been marked by significant and controversial moments, with the emergency period of 1975 standing out as a defining era. Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut, Emergency, which chronicles this tumultuous time, premiered in theatres on January 17.

Despite facing numerous challenges related to its subject matter, the film has garnered praise from internet users for its balanced depiction of historical events and figures. This positive reception may partly explain its steady performance at the box office. Initial reports indicated a collection of Rs. 0.85 crore on Wednesday; however, updated figures by Sacnilk show an increase, bringing it to Rs. 1 crore. Early estimates suggest that Thursday's earnings are expected to match this amount.

According to Sacnilk, Emergency earned Rs. 1 crore on both Tuesday and Wednesday, leading to a total net collection of Rs. 14.40 crore after its first week of theatrical release. Analysts suggest that the film’s earnings might have been higher if screenings in Punjab had not been cancelled.

Here’s a breakdown of Emergency's day-wise collections in India:

Day 1 (January 17) : ₹ 2.5 Cr

: ₹ 2.5 Cr Day 2 (January 18) : ₹ 3.6 Cr

: ₹ 3.6 Cr Day 3 (January 19) : ₹ 4.25 Cr

: ₹ 4.25 Cr Day 4 (January 20) : ₹ 1.05 Cr

: ₹ 1.05 Cr Day 5 (January 21) : ₹ 1 Cr

: ₹ 1 Cr Day 6 (January 22) : ₹ 1 Cr

: ₹ 1 Cr Day 7 (January 23): ₹ 1 Cr (early estimates)

Total: ₹ 14.40 Cr

While Emergency has maintained a consistent pace at the box office, the overall collections for films currently in competition remain sluggish. Notably, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has outperformed other releases, including Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which earned just Rs. 0.75 crore on Wednesday, and Ajay Devgn’s Azaad, which garnered under Rs. 0.50 crore.

The film opened to largely positive reviews from moviegoers and critics alike. They backed the film for Kangana's portrayal of Indira Gandhi and accurate representation of historical events.

"The events are depicted exactly as they happened in the movie. All the leaders were jailed...the picture is very nice, nicely acted also," an elderly woman said in a video shared on X.

A user wrote: "Just watched #Emergency. Terrific is the word. #KanganaRanaut is Brilliant as Indira Gandhi & as a director Kangana excels in giving a honest & real representation of one of the darkest times in India’s history. Absolutely worth the watch! Four Stars."