Fighter Box Office Collection Day 12: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film sets sights on Rs 350 cr worldwide

Fighter Box Office Day 12: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's latest film Fighter is eyeing the Rs 350 crore mark at the worldwide box office in terms of gross collections. On Monday, the film was hit by Monday blues as it saw a huge fall in its box office collections.

The makers of Fighter shared the official box office numbers. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has earned over Rs 302 crore (gross) worldwide and minted over Rs 217 crore (gross) in India. The film is estimated to have made more than Rs 85 crore (gross) at the overseas box office.

Fighter has become the fourth Hrithik Roshan film and the seventh Deepika Padukone movie to cross the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. At the domestic box office, however, the film saw a massive dip in its net collections as expected, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Fighter made a total of Rs 146.50 crore in its first week in terms of net earnings at the India box office. After this, the film made Rs 5.75 crore on its second Friday, Rs 10.50 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 12.50 crore on its second Sunday and fell down to around Rs 3 crore on its second Monday. With this, the film's total India net box office reached Rs 178.60 crore as of Monday.

Commenting on the drastic fall in the film's box office collections on Monday, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "URBAN CENTRES VS MASS POCKETS: THE BIG DIVIDE... The BO response to Dunki [Dec 2023] and Fighter [Jan 2024]- both driven by star names, on and off screen- clearly indicates the big divide in film biz today. The fault *doesn't* lie with the moviegoing audience, but filmmakers/storytellers, who aren't able to deliver content that strike a chord with audiences *beyond metros*... The disparity in film biz is for all to see, with urban centres embracing the films, but mass centres staying away from it."

Produced by Marflix and Viacom18 Studios, Fighter is an aerial action franchise's first installment and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, and Rishabh Sawhney in significant roles.

