Fighter Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's aerial actioner rakes in Rs 175 cr after weekend surge

Fighter Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial actioner Fighter raked in some great numbers at the end of its second weekend. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, crossed Rs 175 crore at the India box office after the film saw a rise in its numbers from second Saturday.

Fighter made Rs 22.50 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 39.50 crore on its first Friday, Rs 27.50 crore on its first Saturday and Rs 29 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total first weekend numbers to Rs 118.50 crore. After raking in decent collections on weekend 1, the film saw a drop of more than 72 per cent in its daily India box office earnings on its first Monday.

Hrithik Roshan's latest film made Rs 8 crore on its first Monday, Rs 7.50 crore on its first Tuesday, Rs 6.50 crore on its first Wednesday, and Rs 6 crore on its second Thursday, taking the total first week numbers to Rs 146.50 crore. The film then further went onto make Rs 5.75 crore on its second Friday and saw a growth of more than 82 per cent in its box office earnings from the second Saturday.

Fighter raked in Rs 10.50 crore on its second Saturday and is estimated to have made around Rs 13 crore on its second Sunday. With this, the film has earned a total of Rs 175.75 crore and is now eyeing the Rs 200 crore milestone in India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Commenting on the sudden rise in film's collections on the second weekend, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "'FIGHTER' FIGHTS BACK.... After a slump on weekdays, Fighter fights back to retain its place at Indian BO... The resurgence and revival in *Weekend 2*- after a sharp dip in *Week 1*- is a rarity in today's times."

‘FIGHTER’ FIGHTS BACK… After a slump on weekdays, #Fighter fights back to retain its place at #Indian #BO… The resurgence and revival in *Weekend 2* - after a sharp dip in *Week 1* - is a rarity in today’s times.#Fighter now needs to stay afloat on weekdays [of Week 2] and… pic.twitter.com/Ah1Z07xKY8 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2024

At the worldwide box office, however, the film has crossed Rs 300 crore within 11 days of its theatrical release.

Fighter made Rs 36.04 crore on its day 1, Rs 64.57 crore on its day 2, Rs 56.19 crore on its day 3, Rs 52.74 crore on its day 4, Rs 16.33 crore on its day 5, Rs 14.95 crore on its day 6, Rs 11.70 crore on its day 7, Rs 10.24 crore on its day 8, Rs 9.75 crore on its day 9, Rs 15.19 crore on its day 10 and Rs 18.46 crore on its day 11. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection reached Rs 306.16 crore as of its second Sunday.

Produced by Marflix and Viacom18 Studios, the film has references to the Pulwama attack, the Balakot airstrike and the India-Pakistan border clashes of 2019. Fighter features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Sanjeeda Sheikh in prominent roles.

