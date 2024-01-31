Fighter Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film eyes Rs 150 crore in India

Fighter Box Office Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action film Fighter has set its sights on crossing the Rs 150 crore milestone in India soon. The film saw stellar box office collections on its opening weekend. Fighter made Rs 22.50 crore on its first Thursday, Rs 39.50 crore on its first Friday, Rs 27.50 crore on its first Saturday and Rs 29 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total India box office earnings to Rs 118.50 crore on the first weekend.

The film, however, crashed at the ticket window on its first Monday. Fighter's daily box office collection in India dropped by a massive 72.41 per cent to Rs 8 crore on its first Monday. The film is further estimated to have made around Rs 7.75 crore on its first Tuesday, taking its total box office numbers to around Rs 134.25 crore on its day 6, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, the film is now eyeing the Rs 150 crore mark at the India box office. The film's Hindi shows logged an overall 12 per cent theatrical occupancy on Monday, with regions like Chennai, Hyderabad, National Capital Region (NCR), Pune, and Mumbai being the key contributors.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel called the fall in Fighter's box office collections on Monday a "shocking and concerning trend for the industry". He further said he believes that the film along with Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki were strong contenders for the Highest Grosser of the Year.

Kadel said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Crash of Fighter on Monday has shocked trade and industry alike. No one was expecting it to come down so heavily on Monday. B and C-tier center audience didn't support the film in a big way post Friday and on Monday, they didn't show up in cinemas at all. Shocking and concerning trend for the industry. First Tiger 3, then Dunki and now Fighter movie- All were strong contenders for HGOTY!!"

Crash of #Fighter on Monday has shocked trade and industry alike.



No one was expecting it to come down so heavily on Monday.



B & C tier center audience didn’t support the film in a big way post Friday & on monday they dint show up in cinemas atall.



Shocking and concerning… pic.twitter.com/a2azf2qpTW — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 30, 2024

At the worldwide box office, however, the film managed to pass the Monday test despite seeing a fall in its collections and has continued its hold on week days as well. Fighter is eyeing the Rs 250 crore mark within five days of its release at the global box office.

The film, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, minted Rs 36.04 crore on its day 1, Rs 64.57 crore on its day 2, Rs 56.19 crore on its day 3, Rs 52.74 crore on its day 4, Rs 16.33 crore on its day 5 and Rs 14.95 crore on its day 6, taking its total collection to Rs 240.82 crore.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film references the events around the Pulwama attack, the Balakot airstrike, and the India-Pakistan border clashes of 2019. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Ashutosh Rana, Talat Aziz and Sanjeeda Sheikh in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Collection Day 5: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film sees massive dip on Monday, mints Rs 126.50 cr

Also Read: 'Fighter' box office collection: Hrithik Roshan-starrer earns Rs 204 cr worldwide, sees 60 lakh footfalls in 1st week